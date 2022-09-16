Three more deaths from COVID-19

MINISTRY of Health and Wellness officials have reported three more COVID-19 related deaths, pushing the nation’s death toll to 833.

The deaths were reported in the ministry’s September 13 release. They took place between July 22 to August 13. The deceased include two women and one man, all New Providence residents, who were 47, 71 and 85 years old.

There were also six new COVID cases reported in the September 13 report while 10 new cases were reported on September 14.

On Monday, The Tribune also reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths, according to data released by the ministry over the weekend. In a statement issued on Sunday in relation to those seven deaths, the Ministry of Health clarified that they were documented as a result of autopsy reports received on September 7. The ministry said these people died under circumstances that required autopsies — meaning they were not under a doctor’s care at the time of their deaths. The ministry also said these individuals were not known to the health system as having a COVID-19 illness that required hospital care.

According to the September 13 report, there were 112 active COVID-19 cases at that time, While on September 14 there were 116 active COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville acknowledged the decrease in active cases but said there are no plans for further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. He wants members of the public to be reminded we are still in a pandemic.

“There has been significant relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions,” Dr Darville said last week.

“The ones that remain reflect the bare minimum that are required to remind persons that we are still in a pandemic and that we are still vulnerable to increased numbers of cases because of our number one industry with source markets with decreased restrictions and testing rates.”

He also said: “COVID-19 remains a global pandemic. While we are happy that this version of the virus seems to cause a milder disease, we can never forget the challenges we have faced with the Delta variant. We do not know when the next variant will arise, nor if it will be mild like Omicron or deadly like Delta.”

The mask mandate for most indoor spaces remains in place.