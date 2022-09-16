Two Americans charged in connection with $1.3m drug seizure

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO American men were denied bail on Friday after they were allegedly found with $1.3 million worth of cocaine in Bahamian waters off the coast of Exuma.

Ivan McCutcheon, 35, and Franklyn Burgos, 39, both of Florida, faced Magistrate Samuel McKinney on multiple drug charges. These include possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, money laundering as well as an additional charge of illegal landing.

They were represented by Kareem Higgins.

It is alleged that the accused, after entering the country without legal permission, were found by authorities with a collective 173 lbs of cocaine on September 13 off Waderick Wells Cay, Exuma.

The drugs are said to have been contained in three pink duffle bags and a black Nike bag.

Official police reports indicate that the suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $1,340,000, was seized from the accused’s blue and white 35ft Contender vessel with two 300 Yamaha engines.

At the time of their arrest, authorities also confiscated $219 from the defendants suspecting it to be the proceeds of crime.

In court both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Mr Higgins in his bail application indicated that neither man had convictions in this jurisdiction.

Prosecutor Inspector Timothy Bain objected to them getting bail on the basis that they had no ties to the country and had entered under questionable circumstances. Inspector Bain said they were not fit candidates for bail as they posed an obvious flight risk.

Magistrate McKinney denied the Americans bail and ordered them to be remanded at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their trial on November 15.

Before being taken into custody the magistrate informed the accused of their right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.