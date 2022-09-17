TROPICAL STORM FIONA: Hurricane alert issued for Southeast Bahamas

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Fiona gaining strength, a Hurricane Alert has been issued for the Southeast Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, including Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Samana Cay, Long Cay and Ragged Island.

At a press conference on Saturday, Jeffrey Simmons, Acting Director for the Department of Meteorology, said the storm is expected to become at least a category one hurricane.

“Even though Fiona is still a tropical storm, a hurricane alert was issued because on its projected path, and also its forecast intensity, it’s expected that when Fiona is in the vicinity of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands it would be at least a category one hurricane at that time,” he said.

“Therefore that’s the reason why we’re asking residents in those areas to actually prepare for possible hurricane conditions which are forecast to happen sometime around Tuesday morning.”

Also speaking on Saturday, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Director Captain Stephen Russell said people in Mayaguana who may need to be evacuated for medical conditions could be moved on Sunday.

“We will refine that plan of action tonight (Saturday) with a view of executing to evacuate those persons who must come out tomorrow,” he said. “Definitely before we go into the watch and warning phase.”

With regards to the possibility of wider evacuations, Captain Russell said that would occur if a storm is between category two and three strength, but based on current projections, only Mayaguana may experience tropical storm force winds.

“Once you find a system going between a category two and category three we definitely try to bring persons out of harm’s way,” he said. “Because with a category three storm you’re now talking about storm surge potential of 10 to 12 feet and we don’t want that type of water coming across our low-lying communities with vulnerable populations.

“So definitely, once you see the system heading towards a category two or three we have to kick in another evacuation plan.

“At this time based on the projections of this system here, only Mayaguana may experience some tropical storm force winds. But if the storm veers a bit more to the west and it strengthens, then you have to look a moving persons.”