Man held after gun discovered

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was arrested for firearm and ammunition possession on Monday on Grand Bahama.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said a team of officers from the Anti-gang and Firearms Unit were on routine patrols shortly after 5pm when they observed a group of men at a car wash in the Hunters area.

One of the men fled in a northeastern direction on seeing the police vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect who was reportedly observed throwing a black firearm from his waist.

ASP Rolle said the male was apprehended and taken to the area where the object was thrown.

During a search, officers found a black 9mm Ruger pistol with a magazine that contained four live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

An adult male of Abaco Drive, Hawksbill, was arrested and taken into police custody.

• Bimini police arrested a man this week after discovering suspected marijuana in a backpack he was carrying. Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle said officers from Alice Town went to a business establishment shortly after 2pm on Sunday where an adult male was suspected of possession of dangerous drugs. Officers approached the man standing at the bar and informed him of their suspicions.

ASP Rolle said the man was searched but nothing was found on his person. Officers also searched a black backpack and found a glass jar, containing a quantity of suspected marijuana.

The man was arrested.

• Abaco police arrested a man on Sunday of possession of dangerous drugs.

Shortly before 10pm, officers from Marsh Harbour Police Station executed a search warrant at a residence in Christie Street, Dundas Town.

Officers found a bag containing a quantity of suspected marijuana in clear plastic bag. An adult male was arrested.