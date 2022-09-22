Record number of Lyford Cay scholarship applications

A RECORD number of applications for scholarships have been received by the Lyford Cay Foundations - with STEM programmes leading the way.

The Lyford Cay Foundations awarded more scholarships for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes than ever this year.

“We received hundreds of applications for scholarships this year, perhaps our most ever,” said Dr Nicola Virgill-Rolle, executive director of the Foundations. “This shows the demand for education assistance. Meanwhile, the job of our independent screeners to select recipients from an outstanding pool of applicants is only becoming tougher.”

Twenty-seven new scholarships have been awarded in 2022 and the Foundations will support the academic pursuits of 58 students during the 2022-2023 period.

That includes 18-year-old Mateo Bethel, a graduate of St George’s High School, who will study mechanical engineering at the University of Guelph, who said: “What inspires me the most is the country’s lack of necessary gear to recover from hurricanes, as demonstrated by Hurricane Dorian. Considering mechanical engineering is such a broad topic, I wish to contribute to The Bahamas in a variety of ways.”

Thirteen recipients hail from New Providence, 11 from Grand Bahama and one from Abaco.

Fifty-two percent of awardees are first-generation college students, including Denisha Demeritte, the inaugural recipient of the Sir Godfrey Kenneth Kelly Graduate Award. Demeritte will pursue a master’s degree in Public Health Epidemiology at the University of Minnesota so she can help The Bahamas face potential pandemics and address healthcare inequalities.

“I believe it is my responsibility to champion for better health outcomes for those marginalised and investigate health issues negatively impacting my community,” she said in her essay. “The goal is to ultimately drive solutions to crises through research, planning and effective interventions.”

Basil Goulandris, chairman of Lyford Cay Foundations, said: “We are grateful for the generosity of the Kelly family who have created this new award which honours Sir Godfrey – a former Minister of Education, noted legal mind, businessman and sportsman.”

Another new scholarship programme was the Resilience and Excellence Graduate and Technical Awards for study in Canada. This year’s recipients are: Raneisha Higgs-Brice (masters in logistics and supply chain management from the University of Windsor), Gabrielle Pintard- Newry (masters in global affairs at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto); Whit- Tia Morley-Barrett (diploma in health information management at St Lawrence College), Therize Pennerman (advanced diploma in mechnanical engineering technology – automated manufacturing from Conestoga College Institute of Technology).

The application process for 2023 opens in February.

“We will continue to prioritise those with the greatest need,” Dr Virgill-Rolle said. “We also hope we receive more applications from students hoping to study in Canada as we support many educational opportunities in Canada.”

Recipients of this year’s undergraduate scholarships include: Mateo Bethel, bachelor of engineering at University of Guelph; Dominique Bowleg, bachelor of science in marine biology and biological oceanography at Spring Hill College; Altia McDonald, bachelor of commerce in finance, minor in analytical economics at Concordia University; Yoshi Moxey, bachelor of science in actuarial science/mathematics at Dalhousie University; Carlisa Smith, bachelor of science in animal biology at University of Guelph; Donique Whylly, bachelor of economics, University of Toronto; Diovante Bain, bachelor of science in computer science at Acadia University; Jee’von Pratt, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering at Howard University Kaylee Smith, bachelor of science in computer science at Acadia University.

Recipients of this year’s graduate scholarships include: Terrinique Bullard, master of science in architectural research and design at Tulane University; Denisha Demeritte, naster of public health in epidemiology at University of Minnesota – Twin Cities; Jade Gray, master of science in public health at University of Western Ontario; Raneisha Higgs-Brice, master of science in logistics and supply chain management at University Windsor; Lashan Martin, LLM maritime studies at BPP University; Gabrielle Pintard- Newry, master of global affairs, Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy at the University of Toronto; Leandra Moonsammy, master of science in data science at the Technical University of Catalonia and Amber Turner, master of science in natural resources and environmental management at The University of the West Indies.