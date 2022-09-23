Man jailed for violating bail conditions

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of attempted murder was sentenced to 15-months behind bars on Friday for violating the conditions of his bail.

Police said London Rahming, 25, breached the conditions of his release on September 21 when he deliberately removed an electronic monitoring device from his person.

He is further accused of damaging the device, valued at $842, on the same day.

During his hearing before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans, Rahming admitted to the offence and was subsequently sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

Also appearing before court on a similar offence was 23-year-old Katraz Coakley.

Coakley, who is on bail for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and firearm possession, is accused of failing to charge his electronic device on several occasions between September 10 and 17th.

The 23-year-old admitted to the offences during his hearing and was subsequently sentenced to one year in prison.

Wonya Cooper was also charged on Friday with violating the conditions of his release. He was granted bail after being charged with murder and attempted murder.

However, police allege that the 21-year-old breached those conditions when he failed to charge the electronic device three times this month.

He denied the allegations and the matter was adjourned to February 9.