Prime Minister tells UN General Assembly 'black-governed countries also matter'

VIDEO Prime Minister's speech in full

IN HIS speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis addressed The Bahamas being placed on the OECD’s blacklist yesterday, saying “The evidence is mounting, that the considerations behind these decisions have less to do with compliance, and more to do with darker issues of pre-judged, discriminatory perceptions. Let me submit, black-governed countries also matter.”

Mr Davis also discussed the issue of climate change, asking: “Why should small island nations like mine – we who have contributed so little to the climate crisis – experience the biggest burdens and risks of a changing climate? The argument might be straightforward – but it has not been effective.”

And the Prime Minister spoke of regional issues in Haiti and Cuba and their impact on The Bahamas.

“When my neighbours are in crisis, whether the cause is climate, or crime, or instability, The Bahamas is impacted by the humanitarian and security needs which arise,” he said.

“We repeat once again our opposition to the decades-long embargo and sanctions on Cuba. COVID has exacerbated the situation for the people of Cuba, and made existing hardship and deprivation much worse.

“The people of Haiti continue to suffer. The political vacuum left after the assassination of the President just over a year ago, has led to more violence – with the instability fueling more tragedy and threatening the entire region.”