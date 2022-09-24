Prime Minister tells UN General Assembly 'black-governed countries also matter'

IN HIS speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis addressed The Bahamas being placed on the OECD’s blacklist yesterday, saying “The evidence is mounting, that the considerations behind these decisions have less to do with compliance, and more to do with darker issues of pre-judged, discriminatory perceptions. Let me submit, black-governed countries also matter.”
Mr Davis also discussed the issue of climate change, asking: “Why should small island nations like mine – we who have contributed so little to the climate crisis – experience the biggest burdens and risks of a changing climate? The argument might be straightforward – but it has not been effective.”
And the Prime Minister spoke of regional issues in Haiti and Cuba and their impact on The Bahamas.
“When my neighbours are in crisis, whether the cause is climate, or crime, or instability, The Bahamas is impacted by the humanitarian and security needs which arise,” he said.
“We repeat once again our opposition to the decades-long embargo and sanctions on Cuba. COVID has exacerbated the situation for the people of Cuba, and made existing hardship and deprivation much worse.
“The people of Haiti continue to suffer. The political vacuum left after the assassination of the President just over a year ago, has led to more violence – with the instability fueling more tragedy and threatening the entire region.”
Comments
TalRussell 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Nah - others globally will not actually believe this to be true. Now that the leader of a multicultural/multiracial colony was captured by a global forum's camera playing the race card ― Yes?
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
It is the truth....... Black leaders are always blacklisted
hrysippus 16 minutes ago
Sheet-runner; you have missed the [point, if you put 193 rodents in a cage with only 153 meals. then you will see conflict.
KapunkleUp 6 hours ago
Both PLP & FNM failed in this regard. The gist of the OECD is that the Bahamas should not be a tax haven for foreigners. Resolving this issue is not complicated at all. Pass laws which require foreigners to show taxes have been paid on the money they bring into our country.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 32 minutes ago
Don't be narrow minded. From Haiti in 1804 to the last black colony to be liberated, the white imperial powers have found ways to stifle or retard these uppity black leaders.
They don't see these black countries as EQUALS.
Baha10 25 minutes ago
Focus on addressing corruption and fiscal responsibility and leave the Race Card to other insecure people … much like nonsense of becoming a Repuplic.
