‘Confident’ over meeting teacher shortage

EDUCATION director Marcellus Taylor said officials are confident that they will be able to tackle the shortage of teachers in Abaco amid concerns over the issue.

Parents whose children attend Sherlin C Bootle High School and Patrick J Bethel High School have recently shared their aggravation over a lack of teachers in the classrooms for certain academic departments.

Mr Taylor spoke to reporters about the shortage on the sidelines of a recent event, noting that the ministry was actively working to resolve the issue being found particularly in Abaco schools.

“We’re confident that in a week or two, we will have, you know, all of the matters resolved in terms of the complement of staff that we are prepared to dispatch to Patrick Bethel and also Sherlin Bootle,” he said during a recent interview.

He explained that currently the ministry has deployed 25 teachers to Abaco who are on the ground at Patrick J Bethel High School. However, Mr Taylor said the ministry intends to add substitute teachers where they can until they are able to complete the process of getting permanent teachers within the schools.

Mr Taylor added: “So there are a few classes that are not covered. What we intend to do is to engage supply teachers where we can, until we could get some of our permanent teachers in. Getting the permanent teachers is a process.

“Until such time as we can get the permanent teachers in, we’re using supply teachers, and we’re also using our virtual platform in order to support instruction. We’ve also sent in one of our system directors who has done extensive work with them, ensuring that we redesigned the school-based timetable, so that we could get the maximum use out of the teachers. And so that exercise is nearing its completion. And having gone through that exercise, we were able to make some adjustments to the timetable that permits more students to get instruction.”

He stressed that the challenge of teacher shortages will be around for a while and underscored that there is a “global teacher shortage” happening.

He explained that in the case of Abaco, the housing crisis adds to the issue, with there being concerns of where teachers can even find places to live.

He said on Thursday: “We’re doing our best and we believe that with the combination of things that we’re doing, students will get a proper range of subjects and they will be okay.”