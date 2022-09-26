Haitian staffer at embassy released by kidnappers

A HAITIAN staffer employed at the Bahamas Embassy in Haiti has been released by kidnappers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced over the weekend.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the release of a member of The Bahamas Embassy’s locally employed personnel in Port-au- Prince, Haiti, who had been kept hostage for several weeks,” the statement, which was issued on Saturday, noted.

“According to sources, the release occurred late yesterday afternoon (Friday) and was relayed to Chargé Commander Godfrey Rolle, who then informed the ministry. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and family in their endurance throughout this ordeal.”

Earlier this month, the ministry announced the reported kidnapping, which it said took place around 6am on September 1 in the employee’s neighbourhood.

After the news broke, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said offers had been made to Bahamian staff to return home if they felt unsafe.

At the time, Mr Davis said no Bahamian employee had “embraced” the option.