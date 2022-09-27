MP Adrian Gibson back in court today

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson will be back in court today over corruption allegations before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson despite his lawyer’s objection to the move.

These charges stem from Gibson’s tenure as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation under the previous administration. During this time the MP is accused of enriching himself by over $1.25m through a series of cheques and wire transfers in connection with contracts awarded to Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration by WSC.

It is further alleged that he gained the money through bribery and then laundered it through the purchase of properties and vehicles, including those used in Gibson’s company in Long Island.

While Gibson is further accused of failing to declare his interest in the WSC contracts awarded to the companies, he along with his co-accused, face 98 charges altogether ranging from conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.

Gibson with his alleged co-conspirators - Elwood Donaldson Jr, WSC’s former general manager; Gibson’s cousin, Rashae Gibson; the MP’s former campaign manager Joan Knowles; Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick – all pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the allegations on Friday.

Despite Gibson’s lawyer Murrio Ducille’s objection to Justice Grant-Thompson presiding over the trial, Justice Bernard Turner moved not to reassign their case after deliberations in chambers yesterday.

Proceedings in this matter will commence today in the Supreme Court.