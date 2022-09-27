Tributes to acclaimed pianist Lee Callender

By JADE RUSSELL

ACCLAIMED pianist and vocal coach Lee Beauford Callender died at his home on Saturday, as his loved ones sang to him in his final moments.

Mr Callender was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just a few months ago, said his family when contacted by The Tribune.

As an accomplished pianist, vocal and piano coach, adjunct faculty in the Music Department at University of the Bahamas, Mr Callender was well known for his artistry and talent.

He began playing the piano at five years old and was taught by his grandfather Timothy Gibson, the composer of the Bahamas’ National Anthem.

Mr Callender carried on his grandfather’s legacy through his accomplishments in his career and teaching.

His family noted he had a passion for teaching and motivating others. Mr Callender inspired people to become the best at whatever they desired for their lives.

His wife, Bahamian soprano JoAnn Deveaux-Callender said that it is believed by some medical experts that a person can hear until the final moments of their lives. Mrs Deveaux-Callender sang for her husband in German, Latin and English until long after he stopped breathing.

She told The Tribune in her husband’s final moments their daughter Jody Knowles and his son-in-law Dana Knowles also joined in to sing for the pianist for the last time.

“Lee has always said that his favourite instrument is the human voice, so I felt it was a perfect moment in time that those would be his final sounds here on earth,” Mrs Deveaux-Callender said.

Mr Callender’s only sister, Laura Callender Brown, and his niece, Kea Callender, were also there to support him.

He also had three grandsons, David, Daniel and Dillon Knowles.

After his death, tributes poured in on social media.

“I literally couldn’t (bear) the news this morning,” one former student wrote on Facebook. “I am extremely saddened. The best vocal coach anyone can ever ask for. You never ceased to encourage me even after being a former student of yours.”

Another person wrote: “You were full of life every time I saw you. Always high-spirited and giving words of inspiration. The stories you told will live on in my arsenal of good memories. Play on Lee Callender. You were a musical genius in its truest form.”

In May, Mr Callender, 64, was shot in one of his arms during an attempted robbery.