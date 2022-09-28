Expat’s killer ‘took keys and locked victim’s door’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

THE person who killed a British expatriate in his western New Providence condo is believed to have taken his keys and locked the victim’s door, the complex’s property manager told The Tribune.

Francois-Marie Bourque, who manages the condo association, also thinks the victim knew his killer.

Marcus Hinsbey, a Caucasian male, said to be in his early 60s, was discovered inside his condominium with multiple lacerations to the body on Monday morning. He was a technical accounts manager at the Cable Bahamas Group.

Mr Bourque said Mr Hinsbey had lived in the gated community for nine years; they both moved in a couple weeks of each other.

The last contact he had with Mr Hinsbey was on Friday.

“We manage the homeowner’s association so I prepared cheques and I had needed him to sign the cheques,” Mr Bourque told The Tribune.

He said they were part of a team of four that managed the property together.

Press liaison officer, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said on Monday that around 10.30am co-workers alerted police that they had not heard from the deceased.

Mr Bourque remembered getting a call about his friend missing some meetings.

“His manager called me because I used to work with them at Cable Bahamas and he had missed a couple of meetings. She called me and she knew I live in the same complex so to go and check. So I went to ring the doorbell, knocked, called him - no answer or (anything). So I called her back and that’s when they sent the police.”

He explained Mr Hinsbey missing meetings or work was “very unlike him”.

“Always there, you know. Always on time, everything – that’s why it was very surprising and (worrying).”

CSP Skippings told reporters at the scene that police, along with the property manager, breached the condominium occupied by the deceased and once on the inside discovered the victim with multiple lacerations to the body.

Neighbours reportedly heard loud knocking on Mr Hinsbey’s door early on Saturday.

There have also been claims that the door was locked when police came and his keys were not there.

“Yeah, so the person who did that left with keys, but they locked the door back because we had to break the door down to get in,” Mr Bourque said when asked about the claim.

Asked if the incident made him rethink security measures in the gated complex, he said he thinks the victim knew his killer.

“Well we got good security and I think it was somebody he knew,” he said.

However, Mr Bourque said Mr Hinsbey never said anything when asked if he had any trouble in his personal life or any complaints.

Asked how the community is taking Mr Hinsbey’s death, Mr Bourque admitted it was “very hard” and he was a “well liked guy”.

“It’s a little tough, especially for me,” he said.

Anyone with information on this killing is asked to call police at 502-9991/2.