Govt set to sign agreement for the ‘betterment’ of Junkanoo

AN agreement between the government, the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) and the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) is expected to be signed in the coming days to allow for the “betterment” of future Junkanoo parades.

This is according to Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg in the House of Assembly yesterday.

The signing will be held as the Junkanoo groups prepare for their return to Bay Street after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Mr Bowleg said it is anticipated that the upcoming Junkanoo season will be an exciting and lively one.

“In December of this year, the greatest show on earth is set to return, which is Junkanoo,” Mr Bowleg told parliamentarians. “I am happy to say that since 2011 to today that the ministry and the JCNP and the National Junkanoo Committee have been operating on an unsigned agreement.

“With negotiations at the assistance from my colleague from Centreville and the AG’s office, I can truly say that in a matter of days this administration will be signing an agreement with the JCNP and the National Junkanoo Committee for the betterment of Junkanoo moving forward.”

He also said: “With the assistance of the Cabinet appointed National Junkanoo Committee, a number of workshops were held on the Family islands, including Andros, Abaco and Eleuthera and Exuma and Cat Island and Grand Bahama with the goal of developing the skill level of those partaking in the festivities.

“Each island has been encouraged to establish a Junkanoo association if it does not already have one in existence and assistance has been given to registered Junkanoo groups in regards to establishing themselves as a business so that opportunities for funding, donations and support will be increased.”

He also revealed the government’s plans to increase seed funding for the Family Islands, from $3,500 to $9,000.

This comes after the Davis administration earlier this month granted $928,500 in seed funding to Junkanoo groups for them to make a comeback on Bay Street.

According to officials, about $30,000 will be going to seven A groups; $15,000 to 17 B groups, $1,500 to 21 D groups and $2,000 to 19 F or Fun category groups.

Several Junkanoo groups have said while they are grateful for the sponsorship from the government, more funding is always needed.

Still, the groups said they are looking forward to the return of this year’s parades.