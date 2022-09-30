Abaco MP voices concern after homicide

By JADE RUSSELL

AN Abaco MP has appealed for young men to stop the violence after a homicide was recorded on the island on Wednesday.

Kirk Cornish, North Abaco MP, told The Tribune yesterday that he was concerned about killings on the island.

According to police on Wednesday at around 11pm, officers at the Sandy Point Police Station received reports of gunshots being heard in the area of Crossing Rock, South Abaco.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they were directed to a business near the wooden staircase, where they discovered a man’s lifeless body clad in all white with apparent gunshot injuries.

Additionally, the officers recovered a black .9mm pistol with a magazine containing two live rounds of .9mm ammunition.

The victim was taken to the Marsh Harbour Clinic where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead.

Earlier this month, Olympian Shavez Hart was shot and killed in Abaco. The family told this newspaper the athlete was trying to be a “peacemaker” in a fight, but unfortunately lost his life in the process.

Hart’s mother said people seem to wear guns like a “keychain” in their pockets these days, noting the killing of her son.

“This behaviour is not consistent with what Abaco was and is about. We are a God-fearing family-oriented community,” Mr Cornish told The Tribune yesterday.

When asked how residents were feeling about the recent killings, Mr Cornish said they were very “alarmed.”

“This type of life is foreign to Abaco. I don’t feel the once peaceful island is gone. I believe like every society we have our challenges, just what is done to address them will determine where we go.”

Issues like gun violence have added to the crime activity in Abaco causing some residents to be fearful.

However, Mr Cornish said there are efforts being made to decrease crime on the island.

“I have asked law enforcement to beef up their presence. But there is a clear and known shortage of police, so manpower is a concern. Also, I appeal to the young men to stop, take a breath and live. Enjoy life. It is a blessing to have.”

Mr Cornish urged young men to stop killing and destroying each other.

Back in May the body of a man was discovered in Dundas Town with apparent gunshot injuries.

Officers of the Marsh Harbour Police Station received a report shortly before midnight of a man being shot in the area of the Teachers Credit Union.

When police arrived at the scene, they saw a dark-skinned man lying face-up with multiple injuries about the body and head that were consistent with gunshots.

Police said they found five .223 live rounds of ammunition next to the victim’s body.