'Slight increase' in those seeking uniform assistance from govt

WITH the return of students to classrooms last month, Social Services and Community Development Minister Obie Wilchcombe said there was a slight increase in the number of persons who sought school uniform assistance from the government.

In August, the minister predicted more than a thousand persons would seek assistance in preparation for back to school.

“I’m sure the demand will be there given the state of the growing economy,” he said at the time. “The truth is that many are still not where they were three-four years ago because of Dorian and the pandemic.”

During his budget debate contribution in June, the minister said financial assistance for school uniform purchases will be doubled compared to previous years.

Mr Wilchcombe told The Tribune this week that while 839 people in New Providence sought assistance, 918 needed the help in the Family Islands for a total of 1,757.

“There is a slight increase in the number of requests,” he told The Tribune. “We are aware that some requests are pending.”

When asked by this newspaper if the government has established a feeding programme for students this school year, he responded: “The ministry's pilot breakfast programme together with the Ministry of Education will soon be announced.”

Mr Wilchcombe has said the Davis administration is committed to fulfilling the pledge of the social revolution, which is to “feed the poor, heal the sick, guide the youth and bring peace to every heart.”

During his speech in Parliament last week, Prime Minister Phillip “Brave” Davis detailed an expansive list of what he considered his government’s accomplishments to date, from ridding the country of the COVID-19 emergency orders to introducing measures to help Bahamians cope with the inflationary high cost of living.

“It has been a priority for my administration to offer both compassion and relief, via both social support and empowerment. Our administration is providing substantial support to successful, local feeding programmes run by churches and NGOs. The funding for social assistance increased by 50 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.”