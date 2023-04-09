Bahamas well ahead in CARIFTA Swim Championships

By BRENT STUBBS

TEAM Bahamas is well on its way to a five-straight victory going into the fourth day of competition in the CARIFTA Swim Championships in Curacao.

According to coach Travano McPhee, the team is progressing very well.

"Dominant performance by team Bahamas from day one which has carried all the way through to the fourth day," was how McPhee summed up the performances so far.

"The Bahamas national anthem has been heard all throughout the stadium every day. Bahamian supporters who travelled with the team have had the goat skin drums and cowbells echoing throughout the stadium every session, which has fuelled our swimmers each day."

The Bahamas accumulated a total of 65 medals, including 28 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze. The Cayman Islands is second with 20 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze for a total of 41, the same tally as Trinidad & Tobago with 16 gold, 12 silver and nine bronze.

And in the point spread, The Bahamas has amassed 863 points, well ahead of the Cayman Islands with 572. Trinidad & Tobago occupy third with 407.