Meridian School takes to the stage for the 50th year of Independence

By Fay Simmons

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

THE MERIDIAN school celebrated the 50th year of independence with its lively school production held last week. The entire school, from kindergarteners to sixth graders, excitedly participated in the school’s first show since 2019: “It’s Hip to Hop the Bahamas”.

Attendees were treated to a tour of our archipelago as the students displayed their talents and creativity through song and dance in vibrant costumes. Each grade level highlighted an island with a musical performance and recited facts while the sixth graders narrated the performance with comedy and friendly banter.