CARIFTA Games revenue: $400,062 in ticketing sales

CARIFTA revenue includes $400,062 in ticketing sales over the three-day event, according to Youth, Sports & Culture Minister Mario Bowleg.

Mr Bowleg highlighted the immediate economic impact of the event in the House of Assembly on Wednesday.

“We saw great economic growth this holiday weekend,” he said. “There was an increase in airlift, hotel accommodations, car and AirBnB rentals, as well as domestic shopping. This is also the power of sports. Yes, sports have the power to change the world, but it also unites and improves it.”

He said the government received $725,275 in sponsorship for the event.

From the vendor’s concession, $30,900 was collected. NACAC grant totals were $59,700 and levy fees included $133,780.

“The total revenue generated for the period September 16, 2022 to April 11, 2023 is $1,393,480.88,” he said. The government investment to date is 4,408,613.68. The overall revenue received plus the government subsidy as of April 11, 2023 totals $5,802,094.56, with operation expenses of some four million four hundred and eighty-eight thousand sixty-six dollars and seventy-six cents. The government has realized the need for ongoing upgrades and repairs to the TAR stadium in order to maintain a facility that meets world-class standards, which is vital to our sports in Paradise brand. To date we would have invested some $2,757,105.00 towards the stadium upgrades.

He added: “It is not just an investment in sports alone that made this event phenomenal, but it was the unique collaboration of the three pillars of what makes The Bahamas great. Our Bahamian culture was fully displayed leading up to and during the games.

“Prior to the event, the Local Organizing Committee of the 50th CARIFTA Games arranged weekly prayers for our team, with an understanding of how important God is to our people and nation.

“Along this vein, church services were held in the Cultural Village Amphitheatre in the weeks leading up to the games and Easter Sunday; a celebration of God’s importance within our nation as a people and to pray for the success of the games, health of our athletes, coaches, and officials.

“Our cultural display continued from the dynamic opening ceremony to the closing of the event.”