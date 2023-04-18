Student spotlight

FIFTEEN-year-old Aaliyah Smith is a tenth-grade student at Elite School of Excellence that has maintained a 3.8 GPA.

Aaliyah’s favorite subject is mathematics which she credits for improving her problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

She plans to become a neurosurgeon and would like to attend Harvard University.

Her favorite hobby is reading.

A fun fact about her is she has a good memory and can grasp new topics quickly.

