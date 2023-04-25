PM pays tribute to Harry Belafonte

AFTER the death of Harry Belafonte, aged 96, Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis has paid tribute to a man he called "a friend of The Bahamas".

Mr Davis said: "I join the Bahamian people and millions around the world in mourning the passing of singer, actor, cultural icon and civil rights activist of world renown, Harry Belafonte."

He added: "He was a friend of The Bahamas and was actively involved in our fight for social justice, equality, majority rule as well as educational development.

"It is well known that the movie Buck and the Preacher, in which he starred alongside our very own Sir Sidney Poitier, premiered at the Shirley Street Theatre and the proceeds were used to assist in building the Jordan Prince William Baptist School. Mr Belafonte also participated in a fundraiser to assist in the development of Saint Augustine’s College."

Mr Davis said that Mr Belafonte used "the medium of art and culture to globalise the uniquely Caribbean sound of calypso", and added that he was "also remembered and widely revered for his social and political activism during the civil rights movement in the United States and later, for the fight to bring an end to the practice of apartheid in South Africa and the release of imprisoned Nelson Mandela".

Mr Davis sent his condolences to the Belafonte family and the entertainment community, and added of Mr Belafonte: "I thank him for his contributions to The Bahamas in the areas of social and political activism as well as educational development. Mr Belafonte would always be remembered as a friend of The Bahamas."