Clubs and Societies April 28th, 2023

The movement for adult chess tutoring is in full flow, including at Fort Charlotte. The “Game of Kings”, “King of All Games” or “Game of Life” is tutored every other Monday from 6pm to 730pm at the Fort Charlotte Community Centre, Boyd Road for adult males and females. On April 17, the Bahamas Chess Federation (BCF) presented ten chess sets and a demo board to the Fort Charlotte Community Development Association (FCCDA) to support the positive initiative within its positive environment. Tutor: Antoinette Seymour, multi-time (1st and only female) National Chess Champion & Chess Olympiad title holder.

UB FIT GRAND BAHAMA

The University of the Bahamas North has announced the return of UB Fit Grand Bahama Fun Run Walk, Bike, Skate Push, after a three-year hiatus.



The event – which features a 5K and 10K race - takes place on Saturday, May 6, at 6pm. A warm-up session begins at 5.30am.



A final registration drive will take place on Saturday, April 29, at Sawyer’s Downtown and Solomon’s Downtown. Individuals may also register at the UB North Campus on West Atlantic Drive, and 5am on the morning of the event.

Dr Andrew Moxey, Dean of Faculty, said they are excited to be hosting the event after not being able to do so for the last three years.



He said: “In addition to providing an environment for quality formal tertiary education, UB North understands the very important role it must continue to play in the lives and general welfare of our citizens and residents.”

The goal for UB Fit, he stated, is to encourage and inspire individuals to take responsibility for their health and wellness.

UB Fit chair Keturah Babb-Higgs, director of advancement at UB North, said the event is a tradition that started over five years ago at the campus in East GB.



“Today, we at the UB North are happy and excited to announce the return of one of our key fundraisers that seek to bring all key stakeholders together to promote health and wellness,” she stated.

“We believe in the importance of encouraging healthy living in our communities and ensuring that future generations adopt a healthy, balanced lifestyle.”



At the last race event held in 2019, there were over 200 participants.

Ravano Ferguson, of Fast Track Management, will oversee the race times. Participants will receive a UB FIT GB bag, a water bottle, a dry-fit shirt, and a participation medal.



The race begins promptly at 6am at the UB North downtown campus, formally the Kipling Building.



The 5K route goes to the Domestic Airport and back to the campus, while the 10K route goes to Holiday Auto to Ranfurly Circus and back to the campus. The race will culminate at the race village.

Mrs Babb-Higgs thanked the many sponsors, including gold sponsor Sawyer’s Fresh Market; silver sponsor Fidelity; and bronze sponsors Keys Bahamas Realty, Subway, and the GB Port Authority. And Community sponsors Higgs & Johnson; Global Tech, UB Alumni Association, the GB Chapter of UB Alumni Association; the health vendors, NUA Insurance Petro Express, and in-kind sponsors Stop N Shop, 102.7FM the Riddim; The Shipping Guy; and Bahamian Brewery.

The event will help raise funds for rebuilding efforts and support UB North’s Student Support Award.