'No impact to flight operations' after flooding in LPIA arrivals corridor

Nassau Airport Development Company Ltd has released a statement on flooding in the arrivals corridor at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Sunday.

“At approximately 10.20am, we experienced a failure in a fire suppression line which led to flooding in the arrivals corridor near Bahamas Immigration,” the statement said.

“NAD’s Maintenance and Customer Experience teams, along with the support of Ministry of Tourism’s Guest Services and other airport stakeholders, immediately mobilised to address the issue. At 12.40pm, repairs were made to the damaged line and the system was reinstated and continues to be monitored closely.

“At no time was there any impact to flight operations and there have been no delays as a result of the incident notwithstanding that arriving passengers were regrettably inconvenienced during the clean-up efforts.”