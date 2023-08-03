Sports Notes

NO CEILINGS BASKETBALL CLINIC

THE #NoCeilings with Coach Yo Foundation will hold a free basketball clinic at the Basil Neymour Court in Coral Gardens, Grand Bahama, 2-5pm on August 13.

The clinic will be conducted by Grand Bahamian Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who is the head coach of the Ole Miss Lady Rebels basketball team.

There will be three sessions for students of kindergarten to grade 1 from 2-2:30pm, grades 2-4 from 3:3:45 pm and grades 5-6 from 4-5 pm.

Each participant is being asked to come properly dressed in their basketball gear and bring their own basketball.

BASKETBALL BGDBA ACTION

THE Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association is scheduled to continue its regular season action at the AF Adderley Gymnasium on Friday.

Here is a look at the

games on tap:

7pm - Police Royals

vs Customs Taxmen.

8pm - BDOCS Challengers vs MOYSC Panthers.

9pm - Airport Authority Avengers vs Bains & Grants Town Cybots.