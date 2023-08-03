THE US Embassy in Nassau says the United States welcomes The Bahamas’ offer to “contribute personnel to help restore security in Haiti”.
“The United States, in partnership with Ecuador, plans to introduce a UN Security Council resolution authorising this mission,” the embassy said in a statement. “We remain committed to finding resources to support a Multi-National Force (MNF). We will also engage the international community to provide funding, equipment, training, and personnel to the MNF.”
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that The Bahamas is committed to sending 150 officers to Haiti as part of a multi-national force to curb the violence in that country.
For months, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has called for a “specialised armed force” from other countries to curb the crisis in his country. According to the US State Department, the chaos there is worsening, with high reports of kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and poor health care infrastructure.
When she visited The Bahamas in June, US Vice-President Kamala Harris urged the international community to step up and help Haiti.
“The international community must continue to support the Haitian people in light of the devastating humanitarian and security crisis in that country,” she said.
“The United States supports the development of a multi-national force to Haiti. And today I’m pleased to announce $53.7 million in new humanitarian aid for Haiti. In addition, our administration will support the extension of HOPE-HELP trade preferences for Haiti, which are due for renewal in 2025.”
Comments
bahamianson 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
So the Bahamas has to tell America that Haiti needs help? Wait, what? Geopolitics is a bugger.
TalRussell 8 hours, 8 minutes ago
...Who started this military mobilization mess? --- More important --- How do we stop this mess? --- So, was it the colony's premiership who committed the colony's fighting' troops propup the illegal premiership of Haitian premiership of Ariel Henry. --- Fquires, bring Haiti's army is too busy providing personal; protection to keep Haiti's premiership alive.--- This mobilization is very serious stuff, yes?
ExposedU2C 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
LMAO
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
The plp is digging their own grave the Bahamian people will hold it against them for helping henry in Haiti
