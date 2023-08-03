US Embassy welcomes The Bahamas’ offer to send personnel to ‘help restore security in Haiti’

THE US Embassy in Nassau says the United States welcomes The Bahamas’ offer to “contribute personnel to help restore security in Haiti”.

“The United States, in partnership with Ecuador, plans to introduce a UN Security Council resolution authorising this mission,” the embassy said in a statement. “We remain committed to finding resources to support a Multi-National Force (MNF). We will also engage the international community to provide funding, equipment, training, and personnel to the MNF.”

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that The Bahamas is committed to sending 150 officers to Haiti as part of a multi-national force to curb the violence in that country.

For months, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has called for a “specialised armed force” from other countries to curb the crisis in his country. According to the US State Department, the chaos there is worsening, with high reports of kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and poor health care infrastructure.

When she visited The Bahamas in June, US Vice-President Kamala Harris urged the international community to step up and help Haiti.

“The international community must continue to support the Haitian people in light of the devastating humanitarian and security crisis in that country,” she said.

“The United States supports the development of a multi-national force to Haiti. And today I’m pleased to announce $53.7 million in new humanitarian aid for Haiti. In addition, our administration will support the extension of HOPE-HELP trade preferences for Haiti, which are due for renewal in 2025.”