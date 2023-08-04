LaFleur pleased with performances

WHEN IFBB women’s physique competitor Lorraine LaFleur decided to open GAINZ for Life Fitness - G4LF, she envisioned it would become one of Nassau’s new fastest-growing fitness studios.

LaFleur said she founded G4LF to introduce a fun, uplifting environment centred around physical fitness where members can push their limits, create meaningful relationships and have a good time.

Aiming to become the most extensive health and wellness community in The Bahamas, Gainz for Life Fitness left its imprint on one of the most well-known fitness competitions in the country at the Bahamas Bodybuilding Wellness and Fitness Federation Nationals.

The BBWFF Nationals was staged hon Saturday, July 22, when GALF added three more competitors to the six that contested the evert a year before.

This year, competitors participated in the men’s physique, men’s bodybuilding, men’s classic bodybuilding, men’s fit model, women’s physique and women’s bikini categories.

During the competition, LaFleur led by example to win the women’s physique pro category.

Meanwhile, Jason Johnson was the overall men’s physique winner as they competed in the pro segment held for the time in the nationals.

Kareem Brancaccio also emerged as the overall fit model winner; Charon McKenzie was second in the novice men’s physique; Ricardo won the novice men’s physique; Aaron Mackey was also second in the open men’s physique; Andrew Gibson was third in the men’s classic physique; Kory Ingraham placed fifth in the men’s physique.

According to LaFleur, because of the success the club achieved, they anticipate that they will have more participation in 2023.

Former IFBB junior bikini competitor Allyssa Fox, the daughter of LaFleur, is now the active CEO of Gainz for Life Fitness.

The young CEO started weight training at 15, competed for the first time at 16 and represented the country at 17 as a member of the BBWFF Nationals Team in 2017 in the Dominican Republic CAC Championships.

Fox now uses the G4LF Brand to motivate others in the community to focus on pursuing a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. In the future, you can look forward to seeing more local involvement from Gainz for Life Fitness and can visit us on East St South and