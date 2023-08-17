Khandi Gibson calls for police to treat rape victims more compassionately

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

KHANDI Gibson, an advocate for violence victims, said the Royal Bahamas Police Force must treat rape victims more compassionately.

She said she assisted a rape victim at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recently and was disappointed by the lack of confidentiality involved in the experience.

“I feel like sexually assaulted victims, rape, incest, and molestation, I think it should be a special code when you come to the police station,” Ms Gibson said.



“The person sitting down waiting to be served, they done hear what you come here for, there’s no confidentiality, there’s no privacy.”

She said officers did not give the rape victim a ride home after she visited the station.

“She telephoned me back an hour later and said she had to catch the bus. Where is the compassion?” Ms Gibson asked. “There’s no unmarked car that the police officers could have dropped her back home into her residence?”

For his part, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said a woman leads the Sexual Offences Unit in the Central Investigation Department and that officers are trained on how to interact with victims.

He encouraged victims to make a complaint if they experienced unpleasant service.



“If anyone feels that they are not properly dealt with, again, the Protection Against Violence Act that we have just passed in Parliament creates a right to be treated with respect, a right to be treated with compassion,” he said. “That is now in law in that act, a right that every victim of a sexual offence has. If they feel their rights have been abused, they ought to make a report.”