‘WE OPPOSE ABORTION EVEN IN CASE OF RAPE’: Pastors say they support ‘sanctity of life’ after case involving 11-year-old girl

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
AFTER an 11-year-old girl allegedly impregnated by her mother’s boyfriend aborted the baby with pills procured by her mother, two prominent religious leaders said yesterday that many churchgoers still oppose abortion in such circumstances.
National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told The Tribune he expects police to investigate the alleged statutory rape of the 11-year-old girl and the abortion she received, which he said was illegal.
Asked if the case shows why abortion should be legal in some cases, he noted the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) did not commit to changing abortion laws in its pre-election manifesto, the Blueprint for Change.
The episode was a reminder of both the vulnerability of children in a country facing rising sexual assault cases and that abortion is illegal in The Bahamas in all instances except to save the woman’s life.
Alicia Wallace, director of Equality Bahamas, said given the degree of gender-based violence in The Bahamas, it is “ridiculous and inhumane to expect women or children to suffer through unwanted pregnancies”.
“There is absolutely no reason to criminalise a child or the people who helped her to access critical healthcare that likely saved her life, preventing further physical and mental harm,” she said on Wednesday.
“Survivors ought not suffer additional trauma caused by the action or inaction of the government that fails to prevent violence against them.”
Nonetheless, Mario Moxey, senior pastor of Bahamas Harvest Church, believes the church would oppose legislation to change the status quo on abortion, even in cases of rape.
“We believe in the sanctity of life, and it’s important that we protect the life even in situations where there is rape,” he said. “There is a provision in the law to protect the mother in the event that the pregnancy may endanger a life. When it comes to an abortion for the sake of abortion, absolutely no. We believe in the sanctity of life. God ordains the seed before it is born, every seed is ordained by God and we want to make sure that we protect the righteous seed in the womb.”
“We got to uphold the laws, not try to amend our laws to accommodate these types of violations.”
Reverend Dr Phillip McPhee, the recently appointed leader of the Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention (BBMEC), supported his view.
“If you want me to give you my personal view, I don’t think we should take the life of a child,” he said. “Abortion is no unless it is a life or death situation.”
Sickened 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
FreeportFreddy 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
SHAME ON YOU!!!
ohdrap4 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
I recall headlines years ago about this man talking about demons. May Heavens protect me from these pastors.
To make an 11 yo raise the child resulting from rape endangers her life.
Dawes 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
If there is no abortion allowed then this persons church should be on the frontline volunteering to look after all kids that are therefore born because of this. Highly doubt he will do that though.
Sickened 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
I get the feeling that this guy may have some skin in this? Maybe future plans he doesn't want to see ruined?
ScubaSteve 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Okay, if the Church is against allowing abortions... then every Church needs to make condoms readily available and FREE to any and everyone. The easiest way to eliminate abortions is to make all types of birth control absolutely FREE and available to anyone, at anytime, no questions asked. Now, naturally, that wouldn't help in the case of a rape. But that is where the big benefit of the morning after pill can help. You have up until 72 hours after sex to take the morning after pill. All rape victims should have FREE and immediate access to the morning after pill. If both of those strategies and options were available -- the instances or need of abortions would almost completely vanish. As a result, the Church would be happy and the general public would be happy. Problem solved. It's not freakin rocket science!!!!!
FreeportFreddy 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Makes too much sense. These hypocritical 'men of god' would insist that the morning after pill is essentially abortion.
To put the life of an 11 year old at risk by making her deliver a baby is plain and simple CRAZY and inhumane.
JackArawak 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
I'm pretty sure Jesus himself would sentence this man and those who think like him to crucifixion. This is embarrassing.
themessenger 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
This jackass even giving Birdie a push when it comes to stupidity.
Every time I think that the stupidity of some of our people can no longer surprise me, they do, they won't let you down, they won't disappoint you.
ted4bz 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
“My body, my choice.” The church is another one of those demonic and useless organization.
JokeyJack 39 minutes ago
Moxey & McPhee, hopefully one day yall will get raped. Hopefully more than one day, yall should get raped one day each for every woman thst is raped. Maybe you two can take turns raping each other since you like the idea so much, but then, perhaps that would end up being consensual. "End Up" LOL
AnObserver 22 minutes ago
He should have been aborted.
