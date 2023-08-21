Women protest release of sex offender, call for laws to be revisited and changed

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

KHANDI Gibson, an advocate for violence victims, and other women protested outside of the Bahamas Department of Corrections on Friday, as sex offender Sidney Cooper was set to be released a few hours later.

Mr Cooper’s criminal history dates back to 1998. Since 2000, he has faced 20 counts of sexual assault offences, usually indecent assault.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said the 47-year-old man, posed a significant risk to the public’s safety, issuing an advisory of the man’s release.

Following this news, many expressed dissatisfaction, calling for the sexual offender to remain in police custody.

While protesting on Friday, Ms Gibson and other protestors held signs and chanted “No justice, no peace”.

“I personally feel that they need to revisit laws on the book as it relates to sexual offence, perpetrators, and paedophiles,” Ms Gibson, the founder and director of FOAM said.

“There should be a two to three strike programme after you commit the second or third crime against a child or female there should be a law where you spend the remainder of your life in prison.”

Ms Gibson said she was unable to sleep after learning the news of Mr Cooper’s release.

“What is be so sad is when these people go out there and damage our little darlings.

“When they damage them what do they expect? What do they expect from a nation with broken kids?

“Hurting children, hurt children. Violated children, violate other children.

“So, my thing about this is we cannot just sit here idly and know for a fact a person who is not rehabilitated is going to be released back into our society.”

Patrice Hanna-Carey, of Hanna-Carey Cares Foundation, stood in solidarity with Ms Gibson on Friday. While opposing the release of Mr Cooper, she questioned how the government plans to handle the sexual offenders following his release.

She said: “Please stop the ricochet.

“Stop the way that things are being done.

“Stop the fact that it’s either them or us. Kill or be killed. We will not have it.”