Record heat causing coral bleaching

THE record heat this summer is causing widespread coral bleaching, “killing off entire reef systems,” according to the Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS).

“Over the past several weeks following sharp spikes in ocean temperature, large-scale bleaching events have been discovered at several sites, signalling a dire emergency with far-reaching consequences for marine life and local communities,” PIMS said in a statement. “Bleaching is not just a cosmetic issue but a lethal and irreversible one.”

The bleaching from heat comes as the reefs suffer from the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD).

“These twin deadly threats are transforming extraordinary underwater landscapes into desolate wastelands,” PIMS said. “The urgency to protect and restore coral reefs has never been greater.

“Historically, experts projected that by 2050, most coral reefs could be wiped out due to global warming. Dr Craig Dahlgren, PIMS Executive Director, said: ‘The rapid unfolding of what we once believed was decades away is now happening before our eyes. Coral reefs in The Bahamas face the risk of not surviving to 2050 unless decisive action is taken –– ranging from research and ‘gene banking’ to scaled-up coral restoration to swiftly moving forward on innovation in coral genetics to support and amplify the success of heat-resistant species.”

PIMS Senior Researcher Dr Valeria Pizarro said: “It is very, very scary out there. In shallow reefs less than 25 feet deep, coral bleaching began around three weeks ago, and the result is that 80-100% of these corals are now fully dead. While bleached corals can recover under suitable conditions, it’s unlikely this year due to extreme temperatures. We’ve also noticed that warm water is now reaching depths beyond 60 feet, which could harm corals even deeper down’.”

Senior Marine Scientist of PIMS Dr Krista Sherman said: “In the face of this crisis, we cannot underestimate the situation’s urgency. The future of our coral reefs hangs in the balance. We are closely monitoring the situation, and our findings will be reported to the public, shedding light on the dire situation in our wild ocean’.”

According to PIMS, coral reefs in the US generate $3.4 billion annually.

“Globally, that number has been estimated at $2.7 trillion,” the institute said, adding: “With up to $135 million per square kilometre at stake in The Bahamas, local reefs hold significant ecological, economic and touristic value. Coral reefs serve as natural barriers against storms, sustain fisheries and tourism, and nurture marine life, impacting countless communities’ jobs, food security, and coastal protection. A quarter or more of the world’s marine life relies on reefs, and over half of the world’s population relies on seafood as their primary source of protein.”

Dr Dahlgren said: “We must shift our focus from a perceived threat to understanding its current and universal impact. This collective challenge necessitates concerted efforts in restoring resilient reefs.”

In The Bahamas, PIMS has identified some coral species that are resistant to temperature stress, which can be used to help restore damaged reefs. But, the challenge is that identifying these resilient corals requires genetic testing not available in The Bahamas.

“Observing the recent decrease in water temperatures in Florida is an encouraging sign that may give corals there a much-needed reprieve, and hopefully, we will see this in The Bahamas too, but there has already been significant damage done to Bahamian corals this summer and events like this are likely to become more common in the years ahead.”