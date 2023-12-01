Woman ordered to pay $1,000 to her former girlfriend after beating and attempting to stab her

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was ordered to pay $1,000 as compensation to her former girlfriend after admitting to beating her and attempting to stab her with a knife at her home last week.

She was also ordered to compensate two police officers $700 each after assaulting them while resisting arrest.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Brittany Thompson, 22, with assault with a dangerous instrument, causing harm, disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest, two counts of threats of death and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Thompson reportedly got into a physical argument with Ashley Johnson at her residence on Croton Street in Pinewood Gardens on November 30. During this incident she threatened to kill Ms Johnson. She was also accused of beating her about her body and attempting to stab her with a knife.

When PC Farrington and PC Lacroix arrived at the scene the accused reportedly threatened and assaulted them as she resisted arrest.

Thompson pleaded guilty to all charges against her and apologised for her actions stating that she let her anger get the better of her.

Magistrate Whyms ordered her to pay $1,000 to Ms Johnson as compensation or risk three months in prison. She is expected to pay half of this fine before her release.

She was further placed on one year’s probation during which time she is to attend six months of anger management classes. Should Thompson default on these conditions she will face one month in prison.

Thompson was ordered to pay each officer $700 as compensation or risk three months in prison.

The accused is to return to court on December 5 to report on payment to her former girlfriend. She is expected to return again on January 29, 2024 for a compensation report for the two officers.