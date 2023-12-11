Breyias Dean emerges as the ‘Home Run King’

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

A year ago, Breyias Dean was walking around in awe as the stars came out to perform in the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise on Montagu Bay. On Saturday, the Miami Marlins’ minor league affiliate rookie had the stars watching him.

After getting off to a slow start, the 18-year-old Dean got really hot to become the youngest Home Run King and the second consecutive Bahamian to keep the title at home.

BJ Murray Jr, an infielder with the Chicago Cubs’ minor league affiliate, got eliminated in the first round of his title defence. Dean, in a real close encounter, edged out Will Benson of the Cincinnati Reds minor league affiliate 8-7 in the final showdown. Dean, a 6-foot, 2-inch infielder admitted that there was a lot of pressure, but the crowd cheering him on helped to propel him over the top. “It feels great. It’s good to get the title placed around my neck,” Dean said. “I just wanted to put on a show, perform and do my best.”

Dean said once he was told how many he had when he tied Benson, he knew with about three shots left, he had a chance to eventually secure the title. “I can’t wait for next year,” said Dean, as he vowed to defend his title in 2024.

Prior to the back-to-back feat by Murray Jr and Dean, the title left town with MJ Melendez in 2021, Lewis Brinson in ‘20 and Bo Bichette, the only two-time winner in 2018- 19. With every cheer he got from the fans, Dean said he was inspired to hit another long ball over the home run boundary in the water in Montagu Bay.

As for any celebrations for this year’s feat, Dean said he doesn’t know what he will do, but he’s eager to enjoy whatever his family and friends have planned for him.

Albert Cartwright, a former minor league player turned coach, pitched the balls to Dean. He was appreciative of the opportunity, just as he was to congratulate his long-time friends Isaacs Jr and Fox for putting on another successful event.

“It was a pleasure to come here and pitch for the Home Run Derby and to do it for the champion,” Cartwright said. “It puts the Bahamas in the spotlight, especially with another champion being crowned.

“But Todd and Lucius and Todd Sr did a tremendous job in keeping this event alive. It was a lot of fun. We had so many people out here watching an event that they would only get to see on TV with so many stars participating.”

A disappointed Benson, in his only comments after his defeat, noted that “they cheated. I was supposed to win, but it was a hometown decision,” but the 25-year-old native of Atlanta, Georgia opted not to elaborate.

Sebastian Walcott, another 18-year-old rookie, who signed with the Texas Rangers - a 6-3 shortstop - said he really wanted to get his shot at the final, but while his time to shine was delayed, he rejoiced with Dean.

“Just being in this atmosphere is really exciting. This is my first time being in it, so I really enjoyed it,” he said.

“But Breyias is my boy. He had to bring it home for the 242. We couldn’t let the team title and the individual title leave the 242.”

Despite falling short in the preliminary rounds, Murray Jr said it was all about having fun.

The third baseman returned to the stage as a champion, having helped his Tennessee Smokies clinch the Double-A Southern League title in September.

“I’m glad to see Breyias win and people like Sebastian (Walcott) put on a show for the public,” Murray Jr said. “It was good to support the boys in the final rounds. Shout out to the Bahamas.”

Here’s how they manoeuvred during the rounds:

Preliminary round

Team World - Will Benson (Cincinnati Reds) and Lewis Brinson (Yomiuri Giants) both with 11; Josh Palacios (Pittsburgh Pirates) 10; Lawrence Butler (Oakland Athletics) eight; Ritchie Palacios (St Louis Cardinals) seven; James Wood (Washington Nationals) and Akil Badoo (Detroit Tigers) both with six; Brennen Davis (Chicago Cubs) five; Termarr Johnson Pittsburgh Pirates) four;

Bahamas - Breyias Dean (Miami Marlins) and Sebastian Walcott (Texas Rangers) - nine each; Ryan Reckley (San Francisco Giants) eight; Kristin Munroe (Los Angeles Angels) seven; Chavez Young (Pittsburgh Pirates) and D’Shawn Knowles (Texas Rangers) six each; Paris Johnson (LA Dodgers) five; Adari Grant (St Louis Cardinals) four and Toby Simmons (Miami Marlins) and Cheriff Neymour (Miami Marlins) one each.

Semifinal

Bahamas - Breyias Dean (Miami Marlins) 10 and Sebastian Walcott (Texas Rangers) six.

Team World - Will Benson (Cincinnati Reds) nine; Josh Palacios (Pittsburgh Pirates) eight and Lewis Brinson (Yomiuri Giants) six.

Final

Bahamas - Breyias Dean (Miami Marlins) eight. Team World - Will Benson (Cincinnati Reds) seven.