World-class ballet comes to the Bahamas: An ‘Iconique’ performance awaits

By CARA HUNT

Tribune Features Writer

cbrennen@tribunemedia.net

Bahamian ballet enthusiasts and those who wish to learn more about the artistic dance are in for a special treat. Next February, the world-renowned UK-based Covent Garden Dance Company presents “Iconique”.

Hosted at Old Fort Bay Club in Nassau, the unique performance will feature some of the best dancers in the world. It also strives to make ballet accessible to those who may find traditional performances a bit daunting.

In addition to the magnificent performance, patrons will be able to enjoy a three-course gourmet dinner with paired wines.

The event will be probably be the first time most Bahamians will see the world’s best dancers perform.

Matt Brady, director of the Covent Garden Dance Company, told Tribune Weekend: “There will be ballet dancers from five different companies around the world who have come together to put on this special performance.”

These dancers include Xander Parish from the Norwegian National Ballet, Mackenzie Brown from the Stuttgart Ballet in Germany, Elena Kovaleva from the Bolshoi Ballet in Russia, international artists Lucia Lacarra and Matthew Golding, Mara Galeazzi and Jason Kittelberger, and Holly Dorger and Jon Axel Fransson from the Danish National Ballet.

Matt explained that this performance has been almost five years in the making. The Convent Garden Dance Company, he said, has made a practice of bringing some of the world’s most iconic dancers to some of the world’s most beautiful locations.

Founded in 2006, the company combines new and established talents in the fields of production, choreography, musical composition and design to create original, engaging and entertaining work.

“We first explored the idea (of coming to the Bahamas) back in 2019 and we came down to Nassau looking for venue, but then of course COVID-19 happened and wiped away all of our dreams and it had to be postponed. But then we were able to partner with Old Fort Bay and we made it happen this year. Old Fort Bay will be a beautiful venue,” he said.

There will be two performance nights, on February 14 and 16.

In addition to the two main performances, the company is happy to announce they will be able to invite some of the local dance students to attend the full dress rehearsals, which will give the youngsters an opportunity to interact with some of the most talented dancers in the world.

Matt added that the performances are also a way to encourage people who may not have a huge interest in ballet to experience something new to them, with the added benefit of the stunning location and fine dining.

“I have invited people to attend who have not had any interest in ballet and I told them just come out, I will pay for your ticket if you don’t enjoy it. And in all the years I have never had to pay for one of those tickets,” he said.

He hopes that these initial performances help pave the way for more events of this nature, providing the Bahamas with more exposure to the arts.

Tickets for “Iconique” are now available at a cost of $350. Those interested can e-mail events@conventgardens.com.