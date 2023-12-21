Quaker brand granola cereals recall over potential salmonella contamination

A PRODUCT recall has been issued for granola bars and granola cereals from the Quaker Oats Company.

An extensive list has been published at www.quakergranolarecall.com including Big Chewy Bars, Chewy Bars, Chewy Dipps, Puffed Granola Cereal, Simply Granola Cereal Protein Granola Oats, and granola bars in various snack boxes.

The products are being recalled, says the company “because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella, an organism that can cause severe infections and, occasionally, fatal outcomes in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems”.

The statement from the company added: “Healthy individuals infected with salmonella typically experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, Salmonella infection can lead to the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more serious illnesses, such as infected arteries (ie, infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.”

The products listed were produced in the United States and distributed to The Bahamas. The company urges consumers to check their pantries for any of the listed products and discard them.

Consumers with any of the mentioned products can return them to the store where they were purchased, presenting their purchase receipt. For additional information, consumers can contact consumers.1800@pepsico.com

To date, Quaker has not received reports of illnesses related to the products covered by this market withdrawal. Quaker has reported these actions to the relevant local authorities. The withdrawal only applies to the specific products listed on www.quakergranolarecall.com. No other Quaker product is affected.