Boxing Day Junkanoo parade postponed until Tuesday

The Junkanoo Corporation New Providence Limited (JCNP) has announced that the Boxing Day Junkanoo parade has been postponed until Tuesday night at 10pm – due to inclement weather conditions.

In a statement, the JCNP said: “We understand that many of you were looking forward to this parade, but the safety of all participants and spectators is our top priority. The decision to postpone has been made in order to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

“We want to reassure you that all tickets for tonight's parade will be honoured for tomorrow's rescheduled parade. There is no need to exchange or purchase new tickets. Simply hold onto your current tickets, and they will grant you entry to tomorrow's parade at 10pm.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this change, but we appreciate your understanding in this matter. We believe it is important to prioritise the safety of our community and provide a memorable experience for all attendees.”