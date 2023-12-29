New Cabinet appointments announced

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Office of the Prime Minister announced changes to the executive yesterday, which will take effect on January 2, 2024.

Pinewood MP Myles Laroda was named Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting, taking over the portfolio that became vacant when Obie Wilchcombe died.

Central, South Andros and Mangrove Cay MP Leon Lundy was made State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister. He was previously a parliamentary secretary in that office.

Kingsley Smith, the new MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, was named parliamentary secretary in the Ministry for Grand Bahama.

Mr Lundy said in a statement that he was honoured and “excited to assume” his new role.

He said he is “fully committed to contributing” his best efforts to serve the country nation under the prime minister’s guidance.

“I am keenly aware of the responsibilities that come with this position, and I am eager to make meaningful contributions that will positively impact our citizens and the overall well-being of our country as we work toward the vision outlined in our Blueprint for Change,” he said.

“I want to especially acknowledge my constituents in Andros, and assure you that I will use this opportunity to represent you on a higher level. Your confidence in my abilities is both humbling and inspiring.”

“I look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and I am grateful to have a network of individuals who believe in my capacity to fulfil this important role. For those of you that have sent messages, your thoughtful words of encouragement and support mean a great deal to me.”

The prime minister shuffled his Cabinet in September, announcing seven new ministerial appointments and portfolio adjustments.