American man granted bail on gun charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN American man was granted $12,500 bail in court yesterday after he was accused of bringing a firearm and ammunition into the county last month.

Kaz Morgan Jones, 29, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney. There he faced charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, importation of a firearm into the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and importation of ammunition into the country.

On January 27 it is alleged that Jones imported a firearm and ammunition into New Providence. It is further alleged that on January 30 police found Jones with a black .40 M&P Smith & Wesson pistol with the serial number HUM5584. At the time of his arrest, it is further said that Jones had eight unfired .40 rounds of ammunition.

In court the accused pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was granted $12,500 bail.

His trial is set for February 27.