‘Area footage’ to be shared with police shooting victim’s family

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe said yesterday that he intended to share area footage of a man being fatally shot by police to the deceased’s family.

Mr Munroe had earlier told The Tribune that he could not confirm if police officers had on body cams during a police-involved shooting on January 21.

An 18-year-old youth allegedly engaged police in the Kemp Road area and was killed by officers around 12.30am that day.

The teen’s family has disputed the police’s version of events and have asked to see CCTV footage from the area.

Before the weekly Cabinet meeting yesterday morning, Mr Munroe was again asked about footage from the incident.

“I have not seen any body cam footage,” he told reporters. “I have seen other camera footage that I intend to share with the family this evening at the Ministry of National Security.”

He added: “There is clear footage at the point that the young man is shot. I intend to have the family come in and they may view it.

“We do not release it but if a family wishes to and, in my judgement, it is safe for them to do so, I permit them to view it because it’s their loved one who is deceased. So I give them and we permit them that privilege, but there is coverage of it.”

It was previously reported that officers were on routine patrol in the area of Kemp Road and Edwards Avenue when they saw a man with a gun. The suspect fled the area on foot after seeing the officers.

Police pursued the suspect onto Hillbrook Close, where the man “engaged the police and was fatally wounded”, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said.

Emergency Medical Services attended the scene where he was pronounced dead. Police said a handgun with ammunition was recovered from the deceased.