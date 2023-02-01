Coalition of Independents holds protest over illegal immigration

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
MEMBERS of the Coalition of Independents protested outside the House of Assembly Wednesday over what they deem an immigration crisis, narrowing in on Haitian nationals.
Last month Lincoln Bain, leader of COI, along with his supporters protested outside the Office of the Prime Minister to present a letter that gave the government 14 days to implement a list of suggestions to tackle illegal immigration in the country.
At the time, the group said failure to implement the suggestion would lead to Bahamians being called to “occupy” Parliament Square. Yesterday was a result of the government’s failure to comply.
Shortly around 10am, the group held a “peaceful” protest along Parliament Street to address what Mr Bain deems a “60-year-old issue”.
However, the protestors were later redirected by police to Rawson Square.
“The Bahamian people have gathered here today because we are fed-up and tired of waiting (on) the government to deal with the 60-year-old issue and that is the issue of illegal immigration in our land,” Mr Bain told reporters yesterday in Rawson Square.
“The problem is not just illegal immigration, because the same network that facilitates illegal immigration facilitates the proliferation of crime. It facilitates the proliferation of guns and drugs into our society. It is facilitating the proliferation of Haitian gangs in our country.”
He added: “When will enough be enough? When will the government realise that we have to close the door?”
Mr Bain insisted that there will be “no future” for the country if the Davis administration fails to tackle the illegal immigration matter.
Protesters sang the Bahamian national anthem and chanted “Brave got to go” outside of the House of Assembly.
The political activist denied claims that his primary focus was on persons of Haitian descent. However, Mr Bain said that the group’s intentions are specifically geared towards the “crisis”, which he suggested is due to a specific group of people.
He said: “We are concerned about illegal immigration, however, there is a crisis right now where we’re being flooded and overrun.
“People on the Family Islands including members of Parliament are saying there's a crisis and they need help.”
During his contribution in the House of Assembly yesterday, Immigration Minister Keith Bell said that in a democratic society people have a “qualified right to assemble and peacefully protest”.
However, Mr Bell urged Bahamians to “let sanity prevail”.
“We are a country of laws and the maintenance of law and order must remain a cornerstone of our country,” Mr Bell said yesterday in the House of Assembly.
“Xenophobia has no place in The Bahamas nor does the arbitrary harassment of any person on the basis of any perception as to their nationality. To those doing it—stop!”
Comments
SP 52 minutes ago
Lincoln Bain is 1000% on point! Our country has been overrun with illegals and unnecessary white, brown, black, and yellow ex-pats workers for many years resulting in high unemployment, forcing Bahamians into crime for survival, deplorable health care, lack of social services, and poor education!
Keith Bell is an empty suit spewing nonsense for the consumption of idiots. He says “We are a country of laws" but the laws only apply to Bahamians. The laws do not apply to the white, brown, black, and yellow ex-pats and illegals who can be found all over the country doing whatever they please or to businesses that hire these people without fear.
Haitians by far are the biggest group of migrants that break every law imaginable and don't pay taxes. They are the single largest drain of our resources, causing Bahamians to sink lower and lower into poverty.
Bell and his bunch of clowns brag about repatriating 200 Haitians while boatloads of 300+ men, women, and children Haitians are arriving to replenish their "army" demanding social services, health care, and education, they cannot even get in Haiti!
This is total madness.
Keith Bell needs to go and ask unemployed Bahamians that cannot feed their families and pay basic bills or living expenses for minimal survival how they feel about Xenophobia!!
stillwaters 32 minutes ago
The more things change, the more they remain the same. Not too long ago, the dogs barking and nipping at the government's heels were Brave, Wayne, Fred, Clint, Bahamas Press, and Rodney. They were formidable, vitriolic, and relentless.
Sickened 1 minute ago
And now they want us to sit quietly while they 'deal with the issue'. These jokers have some nerve. They carried on like drunken sailors at a whore house in opposition and now all they say is 'shhhhh'.
themessenger 13 minutes ago
Fringe lunatic xenophobes Lincoln & SP should be heavily medicated and allowed to share the same straight jacket and padded cell. Yes, we have an immigration problem in the country, but singling out and targeting the local Haitian communities is not the solution to that problem. Will we see Kristallnacht on Cowpen Road next? Not to mention the reason many Bahamians are unemployed is because work is, (a) an anathema to most of them, and (b) being mostly illiterate or semiliterate at best and unemployable as a result. Bahamians LOVE to be able to blame someone else for their lack of progress when they should really be looking in the mirror for the root cause, the Haitians are just the most convenient target in their sights at the moment.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID