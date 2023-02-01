Mother claims son innocent of murder accusation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sent to prison yesterday in connection with the fatal shooting of a former gang member last month.

Billy Martin, 30, is accused of killing Dominique Berry as he drove to work. He was charged with murder before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Around 7am on January 17, Berry was driving his silver coloured Nissan Note when someone cut him off on Infant View Road.

After blocking Berry’s escape, it is said the suspect got out of his vehicle and opened fire on the 33-year-old victim before fleeing in his own car. Berry, who was known to have previous gang affiliations, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin was not required to enter a plea in court and was informed that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused was told that while the magistrate lacked the jurisdiction to grant him bail, he had the right to apply for it in the Supreme Court.

It was at this time that Martin’s mother told the magistrate that her son was innocent. She further claimed that while Martin had recently been released from prison he was allegedly at home at the time of the murder.

In response to this Magistrate Serville advised the defendant’s mother to seek an attorney to assist in this matter going forward.

Before being taken into remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services the accused was allowed a brief moment with his mother in court.

Martin’s VBI is slated for service on April 28.