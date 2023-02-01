No shortage of support

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Allow me to respond to your recent article in The Tribune in the Tuesday, January 31, edition, concerning the “Lack of Support” by the Anglican Clergy towards the State Recognised Funeral of the Hon. Justice Roger Keith Gomez, Sr (Ret). I do not believe there was a “lack of support”.

First of all, as a faithful Anglican and family of the late Justice Roger Gomez, Sr, I too attended the State Recognised Funeral. I must say, the funeral was very well attended - not only by the clergy but fellow colleagues, family, friends and the public alike. In fact, St Agnes’ Parish was so filled that most people attending had to overflow into the Parish Hall. Furthermore, the sanctuary was also filled with clergy, lay ministers and alter servers.

As it stands for the hierarchy of the Anglican Communion, an announcement was made at the funeral pertaining to the absence of our Bishop, the Rt Rev Laish Z Boyd and the Rector of St Agnes’ Parish, the Venerable Keith Cartwright who were both out of town attending to matters at one of the Family Island parishes in the Southern Archdeaconry. Moreover, a public apology as well as condolences were given at the service by their representatives, the Venerable Hugh Bartlett and the Rev Fr Ruel Strachan, assistant curate, who represented them very well.

On that note, I along with many others did not view this as a “lack of support” for the Gomez family, speaking as a proud relative. I am sure that the family appreciate clergy of St Agnes’ Parish and the Anglican Diocese in efforts made in funeralising such a great legend and pillar - not only in our Diocese but throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. There is no issue!

L ROBERT KNOWLES, DTM

Nassau

January 31, 2023