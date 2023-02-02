Davis administration has ‘thrown in the towel’ on illegal migration, Pintard says

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

AMIDST the upswing in illegal migrants seeking refuge in The Bahamas, Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard called on the Davis administration to do more to stem the flow.

In a press statement yesterday, Mr Pintard criticised the government’s attempts in addressing this “age-old” and “vexing” problem, adding that it serves as a threat to the country’s national security and way of life.

“Based on such observations and the apparent inaction of the government in aggressively addressing this age-old and very vexing problem, which now threatens our national security and our way of life, it is our considered view that the Davis administration has thrown in the towel on the issues of Haiti and the persistent illegal migration of Haitian nationals to The Bahamas,” Mr Pintard said yesterday.

In the statement, he called out both Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell and Immigration Minister Keith Bell on their handling of the issue.

While empathising with Haitians on the challenges with which their nation is faced, the opposition leader said: “We (the FNM) sincerely empathise and sympathise with the plight of our Haitian brothers and sisters, however, we cannot continue to accept every distressed Haitian national seeking to find sanctuary in our developing country which has a myriad of challenges of its own.”

The Marco City MP suggested that the government should do more by “vigorously” petitioning Haitian officials, CARICOM, the Organization of American States and the United Nations to take action toward addressing Haiti’s long standing political and security challenges, and the resulting impact on nations such as The Bahamas.

Mr Pintard further explained how the government must address better protection of the country’s maritime borders and visa process, adding that the government should find the means to expedite applications made by children born to foreign nationals, calling the process “simply too long and intolerable.”

He noted that irregular communities in The Bahamas must be addressed with urgency by the Davis administration as their presence serves as an erosion to the establishment of law and good order.

“Furthermore, their (irregular communities) existence poses a clear health and safety issue to the residents that occupy them and the wider community,” Mr Pintard said.

“The illegal use of electricity is a well-known byproduct of unregulated developments. This must be addressed as a priority and in the most humane manner.

“It is our view that all entitled to be in The Bahamas must abide by the laws of The Bahamas and the requirements for land ownership and construction of buildings are no exceptions,” he added.

He noted that in an effort to tackle the immigration crisis, a bipartisan collaboration and the involvement of many public and private stakeholders is essential. However, Mr Pintard said that these efforts should not be driven by “xenophobia and scapegoating one group”.

Mr Pintard said he intends to petition Parliament to establish a select committee to investigate the issues associated with the challenges of illegal migration, but especially from Haiti.

“This important committee must be empowered to call for records and summon individuals with responsibility for the many varied bodies and various aspects connected to these complicated issues. This select committee will be a litmus test of our commitment to address the crisis we now face,” he said yesterday.