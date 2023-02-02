Firearms task force ‘to create safer Bahamas’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis said the success of a firearms task force will make fighting illegal weapons more likely by providing a coordinated and comprehensive approach to the problem.

Mr Davis spoke at the launch of the Firearms Anti-Gang Task Force Unit yesterday, which he called a “momentous occasion”.

“It represents our continued commitment to the safety and security of our citizens and to focus on intercepting and preventing the illegal trade of firearms. These efforts aim to create a safer, more secure future for all Bahamians,” he said at police headquarters.

He acknowledged the impact of illegal weapons smuggling is significant and can be seen in the increase in violent crimes, gang activities, and overall insecurity in communities.

“This is not just a problem for our law enforcement agencies but all of us. Illegal firearms contribute to a climate of fear and uncertainty, making it difficult for our citizens to feel safe in their homes and communities. They also pose a severe threat to the safety of our police officers and other law enforcement personnel who work daily to keep us all safe.”

The prime minister explained the importance of the unit.

“The success of the Firearm Task Force Unit, Anti-Gang Firearm Task Force Unit, will make fighting illegal firearms more likely by providing a coordinated and comprehensive approach to the problem,” he said.

“By bringing together experts from multiple agencies, we can ensure that all available resources are being utilised to maximum effect, and that the most effective strategies are being deployed to tackle the problem.

“This new unit, in combination with additional police resources, demonstrates our commitment to tackling the root causes of crime and making our country a safer place to live, work and visit.”

Guns are not manufactured here and the illegal weapons are smuggled in mostly from the United States, officials say.

“As we know, and I often repeat, that we don’t manufacture the guns and we know where most of that comes from. With the help of the ATF agents who are here, (we will be) able to identify the gun shop that sells these weapons,” he said.

During his remarks at the ceremony, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander called the event a “very important occasion”.

The commissioner noted that firearms are used in the commission of more than 90 percent of all violent crimes in The Bahamas, including murder at the rate of 91 percent and armed robbery at the rate of 96 percent.

He added that officials have taken more firearms off the streets in 2022 than in 2021.

“This multiple agency initiative will tackle illegal weapons and gang violence in our country. In particular, the task force is geared towards tracing and identifying gun smugglers and firearms trafficking with special attention to our ports, and borders,” Mr Fernander stated.

“I am pleased to announce that the task force is made up of an esteemed group of officers from our local and international partners, including the defence force, Bahamas Customs, immigration, Department of Inland Revenue, and our US partner, ATF, and Homeland Security.”

For her part, US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts told reporters this is a Bahamian effort, but noted support by the American embassy.

She also mentioned the Safer Communities Act — bilateral legislation was passed in America. She added it is aimed at increasing the penalties for people who traffic in firearms and for trans-national criminal networks.

“It’s still new legislation. So we will see how it will play out but meanwhile, we’re also working on ways Caribbean countries can work regionally to combat gun crime and that will most likely be in the form of tracing guns and working with US prosecutors through the judicial system to prosecute them.”