Man airlifted following alleged suicide attempt

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

ABACO police are investigating an alleged attempted suicide by a 21-year-old man who was found with a rope around his neck at a residence.

The victim has been airlifted to a hospital in New Providence, where is listed in stable condition.

According to police, the discovery was made shortly after noon on Tuesday, January 31, when officers attached to the Fox Town Police Station were notified of the incident.

A relative reportedly discovered the Fox Town resident inside a single-storey home with a rope around his neck.

The male victim was taken to the local clinic for medical assistance and later airlifted to New Providence where he remains in hospital.

Police are investigating the matter and are appealing to members of the public who may find themselves in stressful situations to contact the Bahamas Crisis Centre on 328-0992/322-4999. The Community Counseling & Assessment Unit on 323- 3295/6 or the National Hotline on 422-2763.