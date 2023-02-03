Teaching union chief concerned at school violence

By JADE RUSSELL

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson said there is an ongoing concern about school violence.

Mrs Wilson’s comments came after she was asked about a recent incident where a 15-year-old brought a high-powered rifle onto a school campus.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander mentioned the incident at a press conference at the Paul Farquharson Conference Centre last week when he unveiled the latest crime statistics.

The police chief said the young boy had an argument with another student and left the campus, returning with the firearm.

The commissioner said thankfully, the student’s target was not there when the boy returned as there could have been a shooting on the school’s premises.

“There was an off-duty police officer who followed that individual and not being armed – what if the officer was harmed and engaged that youngster who would’ve maybe opened fire,” he said.

“There may have been a shoot-out, who knows? But the young man was charged and put before the court — a 15-year-old. I didn’t leave that just like that. I instructed the commander of CID to reach out to Social Services so that they could do an investigation at the home of this young man.”

Mrs Wilson expressed concern over the incident, adding that she was pleased police were able to intervene before any harm was done.

“The Bahamas Union of Teachers is always concerned about safety and incidences of violence on school campuses or near to school campuses. And we are very concerned that a teenage student was able to gain access to a high-powered weapon. And so I’m pleased that the police were able to intervene, because we could have had a very serious incident and in fact a tragedy on our school campus or near our school campus,” she said.

She pointed out that the police’s presence on campus has helped to prevent the occurrence of school violence.

However, Mrs Wilson urged parents to be vigilant over their children.

“It extends even further than the school because it leaves us to think about what is actually happening in the homes. And again, I don’t know how many times or how often and I can say to parents, please give the attention to your children, the much-needed attention to your children.”

Mrs Wilson added: “Make sure you know their whereabouts, their friends and their activities. And if you see that your child is in need of intervention, counselling or help, never ever be afraid to reach out to someone for assistance. But The Bahamas Union of Teachers we are keeping a close eye on violence and overall safety on all of the school campuses throughout The Bahamas.”

When asked what more could be done to curb violent incidents from happening, Mrs Wilson suggested disagreements among students being addressed in a timely manner.