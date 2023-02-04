Shaunae Miller-Uibo announces she is expecting first child

BAHAMIAN Olympic star Shaunae Miller-Uibo has announced today that she and her husband, Maicel, are expecting their first child.

In a post on Facebook, she wrote: "New Year, New Blessing. We can’t wait to meet our little bundle of joy!!!☺️❤️

Happy 6th Anniversary #TheUibos"

The announcement brought a quick response from Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis, who wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations to @Hey_ItsShaunae and her husband on the exciting news of their first child! As parents, Ann and I know the joys and challenges ahead, wishing you all the best on this new journey."

Photo by Stanley Babb as posted to Facebook by Shaunae Miller-Uibo