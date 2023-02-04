Shaunae Miller-Uibo announces she is expecting first child

BAHAMIAN Olympic star Shaunae Miller-Uibo has announced today that she and her husband, Maicel, are expecting their first child.
In a post on Facebook, she wrote: "New Year, New Blessing. We can’t wait to meet our little bundle of joy!!!☺️❤️
Happy 6th Anniversary #TheUibos"
The announcement brought a quick response from Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis, who wrote on Twitter: "Congratulations to @Hey_ItsShaunae and her husband on the exciting news of their first child! As parents, Ann and I know the joys and challenges ahead, wishing you all the best on this new journey."
Photo by Stanley Babb as posted to Facebook by Shaunae Miller-Uibo
Baha10 14 hours, 30 minutes ago
Congrats … Great Photo!
DonAnthony 14 hours, 24 minutes ago
Unfortunately her child will not be a Bahamian citizen at birth. Ridiculous.
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 35 minutes ago
Bahamian women children should be citizens at birth I voted for that because the children for the most part remain with their mothers no matter what
Cobalt 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
Tribune….. please! Who cares??? We all enjoy watching Shaunae perform on the track. But that’s as far as our interest in her goes. As far as her being pregnant, that’s for she and her family to enjoy. Simply put, it’s none of our business. Please do some REAL investigative reporting on the critical issues facing our country!
bahamianson 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Who cares, this is not America where americans sit on the edge of their seats wanting to know every detail.about other human's lives. Good for her that she is having a child. Let she and her husdand celebrate in peace. My neighbor is expecting a child , also. Who cares?
killemwitdakno 4 hours, 25 minutes ago
And here it is, the announcement that we won't have a jr medalist due to the law. Balkin not Bahamian.
