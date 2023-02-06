Ministry of Transport signs MOU with Port of Miami

A MEMORANDUM of understanding has been signed with the aim of helping to build links with Port Miami in Florida.

On Tuesday of last week, a delegation travelled to Miami, led by Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis.

The signing of the memorandum aims to solidify the partnership between the Bahamas Port Department and Port Miami.

The delegation included acting Permanent Secretary Gaynell Rolle, acting port controller Senior Commander Berne Wright, and assistant port controller Lonna Bethel. The Bahamas delegation met with port director and CEO of Port Miami Hydi Webb, along with deputy port director Frederick Wong Jr, director of government and international relations Debra Owens, and cargo analyst Sonless Martin.

In recognition of the shared interest between the Port Department and Port Miami, the MOU seeks to strengthen effective and efficient port management within the geographically-proximate area of both ports.

Ultimately, the parties agreed to work together to foster cooperation, information exchange and technical assistance on several points of interests in the maritime sector, including port security, sustainable maritime practices and crew and passenger safety.