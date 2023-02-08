Man fined for causing injury and damaging car

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined in court yesterday and ordered to financially compensate a man he admitted to injuring and damaging his car on Arawak Cay.

John Cates, 30, faced Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on a charge of causing harm and damage.

At around 3.30pm on January 20 at Arawak Cay during a physical altercation, the accused injured Robert Young. During the incident, it is said Cates caused damage to Young’s red coloured 2017 Honda Accord, valued at $6,830.

In court, Cates pleaded guilty. He was fined and ordered to compensate the complainant a collective $7,300.