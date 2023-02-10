Junior Junkanoo's Bay Street return 'a huge success'

By Lynaire Munnings

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE annual Junior Junkanoo made its return to Bay Street on Thursday after a two-year hiatus.

Officials considered the event a huge success and are looking forward to even more schools participating in the upcoming year.

Some 13 schools participated in the parade showcasing colourful banners, dynamic dancers and joyous music.

In the preschool division, One on One Preschool took first place; Just Kids Preschool in second place; Two by Two Academy in third place.

In the primary school division, Centreville Primary won first place; Majorie Davis Primary took second place; One on One Primary school in third place.

For the Senior High School Category in first place was CV Bethel High School; Discovery Learning Centre and Jordan Prince William High School was second; and Atlantic College was third.

Scores of parents, family and friends lined the streets to show their support.

Photos: Moise Amisial