Police seek to identify victim

POLICE are seeking help in identifying the man shot and killed on Sunday at the South Beach ramp.

The man is light skinned, believed to be in his early twenties and was wearing a white T-shirt and black sweat pants. He was killed in the shooting on Baillou Hill Road south at about 9pm.

Police urge anyone who has not seen a loved one or friend in the past 48 hours to contact the criminal investigations department on 502-9991/2.

• Five people were arrested and 39 cited for traffic violations in New Providence on Sunday during road checks in the areas of Baillou Hill Road, Carmichael Road and Augusta Street. The five arrests were for outstanding warrants.