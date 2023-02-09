Suicide of 57-year-old man suspected at Harbour Island

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the suspected suicide of a 57-year-old man from Greece that occurred on Tuesday in Harbour Island.

Around 5.30pm on Tuesday, police were notified of the incident involving the 57-year-old Caucasian man. He was later found in his residence, in the Narrows part of the island, where he was hanging from a balcony, with a rope around his neck, according to initial police reports.

A local doctor reportedly confirmed that the man showed no signs of life.

Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings also confirmed yesterday that an autopsy will have to be performed.

This incident follows other alleged suicides in the country last year.

Among them was the suicide of Anthony Tilme, who was found with cable wires wrapped around his neck in early September of last year at Kelly Lane.

The month before, police were investigating an incident in August in the Carmichael Road area. Initial information suggested that shortly after 11am a man in his early 20s was found unresponsive, hanging with a sheet around his neck.

Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed that there were no signs of life.

This came after another alleged suicide occurred in late July 2022 when around 7pm police responded to a report of a man hanging from a property in the area of Marathon Road, north of Robinson Road.

Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed that the man showed no signs of life.

Investigations into the latest incident are continuing.

Anyone suffering with thoughts of depression, suicide, or any mental health crisis can visit the Community Counselling & Assessment Centre (CCAC), the Out-Patient Mental Health Clinic for Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC) or call (242) 323-3293 for additional assistance.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force has advised that anyone feeling suicidal can contact the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 322- 2763 or the Bahamas Crisis Centre at 328-0922.